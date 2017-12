The most important poll number to come out recently had to do with Fox News and Donald Trump. We'll get to the numbers in a minute.

First, some disclosure: I'm a Fox contributor and a Trump skeptic. That makes this an awkward column to write.

Regardless, I don't think I am revealing any state or corporate secrets that Fox is the president's favorite news network. He says as much all the time.

Some Fox defenders would say this is understandable because the other networks are so hostile toward the president. They certainly have a point. Fox critics would say that Trump favors Fox because the network is exceedingly friendly to the president.

The critics have a point, too, though an important distinction needs to be made.

Most of the president's interviews haven't been with the news side — which I think usually does a good job of covering the news honestly and fairly — but with the opinion side.

Many cable hosts pretend they are dispassionate journalists when any reasonable viewer can see they are ideological and political partisans. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow touts her show as covering the news “without fear or favor.” Any remotely objective viewer would see an awful lot of favor — to Democrats, liberals, Trump critics, etc.

Still, the same objective viewer must concede that Fox is objectively and intensely pro-Trump.

The news side is a different animal. But even here it's fair to say Fox doesn't follow the path forged by other news organizations, which often appear so determined to hurt Trump that they fall for bogus stories. Whether that makes them biased toward Trump is ultimately in the eye of the beholder. That Sean Hannity & Co. bend over backward to cast Trump in as favorable a light as possible really isn't up for debate.

But there's a difference between favorable and helpful. Much of the opinion stuff essentially involves mirroring Trump's Twitter feed, attacking Trump critics and railing about the “rigged system,” “fake news” and the “deep state.” The focus on the reality-show drama and cult-of-personality stuff is distracting from the more straightforward case for the White House. That may not be evident in the ratings, but it is in the polls. Trump has been hemorrhaging support among key demographics for months.

Which brings me to those poll numbers. Suffolk University and USA Today released a poll which found that among people who trust Fox News the most, the president's approval rating has been sinking. His favorability among Fox devotees in June was 90 percent. In October, it was 74 percent. Now? Fifty-eight percent. If that trend continues, he will be underwater with the Fox audience long before the 2018 midterms.

You can cry “fake polls,” as Trump often does. But was the same poll fake in June? Or are the same trends that led to Trump's abysmal approval ratings now reaching even the Fox faithful?

From Virginia to Oklahoma to Alabama, establishment and anti-establishment GOP candidates alike have lost in large part because Democrats, independents and a significant number of Republicans disapprove of Trump more than they approve of him. His pander-to-the-base approach still does wonders for Hannity & Co.'s ratings, but ratings aren't votes.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.