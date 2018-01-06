5 things President Trump should do in 2018

The 2017 roller-coaster ride for Team Trump is going to have to level out in 2018 if the administration is to have any chance of retaining GOP majorities in the U.S. House and Senate in this year's midterm elections. White House and GOP congressional leaders cannot afford more fiascoes like ObamaCare's unsuccessful repeal-and-replace imbroglio, which spun its wheels and spewed a lot of mud, but gained no traction.

Here are five things that President Trump should do to gain momentum in 2018:

1. Continue the deregulatory push. In its latest Unified Agenda of Regulatory and Deregulatory Actions, the Trump administration lists the withdrawal of 635 previously listed regs, the shelving of 700 rules and the delay of 244 regulatory actions, according to The Daily Signal. The administration must be at least equally vigilant in 2018 in trimming the regulatory rigmarole that thrives on Capitol Hill.

2. Streamline government. Contrary to wishful thinking, that $1.5 trillion tax-reform package is not going to pay for itself. The counterpart to this must be a reduction in the federal government leviathan. Much of that can be accomplished by returning to the states those functions that are better handled by the states, such as public education and transportation. Otherwise growth of the federal deficit will be Mr. Trump's to own.

3. Appoint more justices like Neil Gorsuch. Should another seat on the Supreme Court open in 2018 — not an unlikely possibility — President Trump needs to find a prospective justice who can withstand the fiery assault that's guaranteed from liberals. Justice Gorsuch is what conservatives hoped for — and what liberals despise: “Originalism has regained its place at the table of constitutional interpretation, and textualism in the reading of statutes has triumphed. And neither one is going anywhere on my watch,” says Gorsuch.

4. Restore America's military. Peace through strength is a laudable goal, but it's not going to go very far unless Trump secures his military benchmarks, which include growing the Navy from 274 ships to 350, adding another 60,000 soldiers to the Army and providing the Air Force with at least 100 more combat aircraft. “The big obstacle that remains is that they need a budget deal, period,” says Todd Harrison, a defense expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

5. Act presidential. Trump is not just president of those who extol him. He's president of the 66 million Americans who voted for Hillary Clinton. He needs to reflect the persona that's conveyed by his speechwriters and curb the caustic, oftentimes sophomoric criticisms that only ricochet against him.

— Bob Pellegrino