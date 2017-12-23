Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Policy in plain English

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Ideas and supporting facts are, or at least should be, the basis of public policy. So it's alarming, as reported by The Washington Post, that the Trump administration's Department of Health and Human Services warned one of its premier agencies recently not to use its own seven proscribed words in preparing budget requests: “Diversity,” “fetus,” “transgender,” “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “science-based” and “evidence-based.”

It is reminiscent of 1984, when the Reagan administration proscribed the surgeon general's use of the acronym “AIDS,” prompting anti-AIDS activists to respond with the “Silence = Death” campaign.

The CDC is the world's premier agency for epidemiology, infectious disease control and a host of other public health matters.

Fortunately, after a furor erupted over the attempted proscription, CDC Director Dr. Brenda Fitzgerald tweeted that, in effect, the entire dictionary remains at the disposal of the CDC.

A certain amount of spin is endemic to politics. It must be foreign to the CDC's mission.

— The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.