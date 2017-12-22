New DUI bill well-targeted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new bill approved unanimously by the state Senate Transportation Committee is sharply focused on a well-defined fundamental cause of drunken driving — repeat offenders.

Much of DUI enforcement deals with first offenders. But repeat offenders are a huge problem. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, about one-third of all people convicted of DUI are repeat offenders.

The new bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. John C. Rafferty, raises the stakes specifically for repeat offenders:

• It increases the minimum sentence for homicide by motor vehicle while DUI from three years to five years if the driver has one or two prior DUI convictions, and to seven years for three or more prior DUI convictions.

• It increases the grading of a third DUI conviction involving a high level of alcohol or drugs from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony and establishes the higher grading for all fourth or subsequent DUI convictions.

The bill attacks the most dangerous aspect of the DUI problem. Lawmakers should pass it to help change the DUI culture and save lives.

— The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.