5 things President Trump should stop doing in 2018

The Republican tax-reform bill's passage ended President Trump's often-rocky first 11 months in the Oval Office on a high note. With much of that rockiness due to his own words and actions, he should stop doing these five things in 2018:

1. Tweeting impulsively. Twitter's too valuable for this president to give up, but his tweets often seem counterproductive, especially those apparently fired off as gut reactions to something he's just seen on Fox News. In mid-November, pollster Jim Messina, who managed Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, wrote for Politico: “What Trump may not realize — and what new data shows — is that he may be tweeting his way into losses in 2018 and 2020.”

2. Name-calling. “The 394 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter: A Complete List” was a mid-November New York Times headline. In late September, CNN recalled his use of such epithets as “Little Marco” Rubio, “Lyin' Ted” Cruz, “Crooked Hillary” Clinton and “Rocket Man” for North Korea's Kim Jong Un. The latter might play well everywhere but Pyongyang. But name-calling — via Twitter or otherwise — hinders support for his agenda.

3. Backing losing candidates. With midterm elections — historically tough on the party in power — in 2018, Republicans' Senate majority razor-thin and key swing-state races such as Pennsylvania's gubernatorial contest also on this year's ballots, Trump and the GOP must avoid any more losses like last year's by Ed Gillespie in Virginia's gubernatorial race, and primary candidate Luther Strange and nominee Roy Moore in Alabama's U.S. Senate special election.

4. Sending unqualified judicial nominees to the Senate. Neil Gorsuch's successful Supreme Court nomination was a highlight for Trump. But in December, Matthew Petersen became Trump's third judicial nominee to withdraw within a week, after video showing his inability to answer basic legal questions went viral. Better vetting, at minimum, is in order.

5. Letting his administration's door continue to revolve. Among the prominent figures who've resigned or been fired, per USA Today, are Michael Flynn, James Comey, Sean Spicer, Reince Priebus, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and — with much drama — Omarosa Manigault Newman. Stemming such turnover would foster more consistent messaging by, and more confidence in, Trump's administration.

— Alan Wallace