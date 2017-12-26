Focus on national security: Promise in Trump's new strategy

It seems odd that Dean Acheson, one of history's great diplomats, felt a need to explain why he wrote a memoir of his years at the State Department — the masterpiece “Present at the Creation,” published in 1969.

In those pages, Acheson chronicled a dozen of the most consequential years in world history: the wrecking of civilization in World War II and the building, atop the rubble, of an alliance for liberty that has given humanity its longest period of great-power peace since the Roman Empire.

Acheson wrote, he explained, because the 1960s “have brought the country, and particularly its young people, to a mood of depression, disillusion, and withdrawal.” In such a moment, he felt it important to “tell a tale of large conceptions, great achievements, and some failures, the product of enormous will and effort.”

We find ourselves in a similar moment, profoundly disillusioned, anxious as well as depressed, apparently eager to withdraw from world leadership into heated discussions of trysting FBI agents and the president's consumption of diet soda.

Yet the world presses in. Even with an economy in tatters, Vladimir Putin rules like a czar while waging a cyberwar on the West, seeding chaos and fomenting division. Worse, Chinese dictator Xi Jinping in October announced plans to tighten his grip on a nation once again leaning toward totalitarianism, and to directly challenge the United States and its allies for global influence.

If you like Big Brother, you're going to love what Xi has planned for China. A fascinating, chilling report in Wired magazine shows how rapidly the Chinese economy has moved to mobile-phone payments — and how easily that change is being leveraged into a network to track every movement and activity of the Chinese people. Vast databases are being compiled. Those Chinese who pursue party-approved lives will be rewarded, while free-thinking dissent meets stern punishment. The BBC reports that China will have more than half a billion surveillance cameras installed by 2020, using artificial intelligence to recognize faces.

Without doubt, this all-seeing state will use its data to deepen the repression of its people.

Today, as in the days when Acheson executed the bold decisions of President Harry S. Truman, the world has no good alternative to American leadership. That's why President Trump's inaugural address was so disheartening to many of us. Trump seemed to reject the idea of mutually beneficial alliances and partnerships in support of free people and free markets, and against collectivist tyrannies.

But glimmers of hope showed from the National Security Strategy published by the White House Dec. 18. Though it's not a perfect document, the strategy takes several strides in the right direction, acknowledging Russia's hostile schemes, identifying the long-term China challenge and beginning to reconcile Trump's “America first” rhetoric with the imperative to rebuild, renew and expand Team Liberty around the world.

If the president will rely on his national security team for information and advice — rather than on the whims and cranks that periodically distract his attention like jangling keys — there is time yet to repair the foreign policy damage of the recent past and start in the right direction. The next volume of our history need not be “Present at the Destruction.”

David Von Drehle is a columnist for The Washington Post.