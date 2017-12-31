ObamaCare commentary: A reality check for small-business owners

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Too often in Washington, political battles overshadow people's reality.

As a health-policy professional living in D.C., I didn't want to fall into the trap of thinking only about the data. So I decided to ask small-business owners in my hometown of Columbia, Mo., about their experiences. Here's a story I heard that's far too common.

A self-employed, small-business owner's college-age son needed emergency back surgery after a car accident. After he learned his son would walk again, the father's concerns quickly turned to the question, “Will our health insurance cover this?”

Before ObamaCare, his family had maintained individual health insurance with modest annual increases. But ObamaCare made that impossible. Like many small-business owners, this family watched their monthly premiums go from $350 to $941 per month. Their once reasonable annual deductible of $1,500 inflated to $7,500.

In late 2016, this healthy family of three chose a six-month renewable, short-term insurance policy. At the time of the accident, two months remained on it. Just two weeks after the accident, the health insurance company told them their plan ended at midnight July 1 and would not be renewed. That's pretty scary when your child is facing months of physical therapy.

The father went shopping for a new plan. The only one available: a 60-day short-term plan.

While the premium cost was lower than their previous plan, a new deductible of $5,000 began. They will be required to renew one more time to finish out the year with health insurance coverage. That's three plans and three deductibles — in one year.

The risk of not having renewable coverage will force them to purchase a yearly renewable exchange plan, currently priced at $1,600 per month with a $7,500 annual deductible.

The financial burden is great. Their monthly health-care expenditures will exceed their mortgage payment.

Sadly, this family is part of the trend. ObamaCare put self-employed small-business owners and their employees between a rock and a hard place. While the plans on the exchanges are renewable, they're expensive and have narrow provider networks. The cheaper alternative is purchasing a short-term limited duration plan. The tradeoff is, under ObamaCare, there's no guarantee your short-term plan will renew.

In 2018, premium costs for this family will total nearly $21,000 for a silver plan or $14,500 for a bronze plan. They'll pay more and lose access to their son's medical providers.

And what are Washington lawmakers doing to fix this problem?

President Donald Trump took an excellent first step with his executive order directing the heads of the departments of Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to consider expanding short-term limited duration insurance coverage.

But to truly fix ObamaCare's damage, Congress must roll back its regulations that are limiting continuous coverage, decreasing access to reasonably priced plans and drastically increasing premiums.

The political battles will continue, but let's remember who we're fighting for — American families trapped in the broken individual market and in need of relief from ObamaCare's regulations.

Whitney Jones is a graduate fellow in health policy at The Heritage Foundation (heritage.org).