Quotables: AHN's hospital proposal wins preliminary approval in Hempfield
Updated 3 hours ago
Allegheny Health Network's plans for AHN Hempfield-Neighborhood Hospital, about two miles from Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, received a predictable reception at a meeting of Hempfield's supervisors, who approved its first stage. Although Excela Health's supporters questioned the project's “rush,” supervisor and board chairman Douglas Weimer assured that AHN's application went through the normal process. Of course, this is just the beginning of the approvals process for this project. But it's clear from the initial public reception that AHN's expanded presence on Excela's turf is going to draw plenty of attention and debate — as well it should.
“We would just ask the board to make sure this competition is on a level playing field. ... It just seems given the complexity of the project ... that maybe this project was a little bit rushed.”
DAVID GAWALUCK
Excela Health vice president
“(Westmoreland County residents) have told us they want more options closer to home, and we're listening. That's why we're here tonight.”
DAVID GOLDBERG
Allegheny Health Network executive vice president
“It is not this board's responsibility to pick winners or losers in the business world or the health industry.”
Douglas Weimer
Chairman of Hempfield's supervisors