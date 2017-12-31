Reform state tax code
Now that congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump have reduced the federal corporate income tax rate by 40 percent, state lawmakers should take it as a cue to reform the state government's obsolete tax code.
Republican majorities in the state Legislature steadfastly refuse to enact two major corporate tax reforms that not only would help the state government resolve its systemic deficit but more fairly distribute the tax burden.
Pennsylvania has a 9.9 percent corporate tax rate, even though relatively few companies, especially big ones, actually pay that rate. Lawmakers continue to maintain a tax-evasion scheme known as the Delaware loophole. Many large corporations evade tax liability in Pennsylvania, using the loophole to report their income through corporate shells in low-tax or no-tax states such as Delaware.
The Legislature should reduce the state corporate tax rate by about a third, which would make the state more competitive. And it should require what's called combined reporting by companies that now operate under the Delaware loophole to ensure that they pay taxes on revenue generated here.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre