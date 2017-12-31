Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Russia's dubious presidential 'election'

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny walks along a street in Moscow after the election commission rejected his presidential bid. (AFP | Getty Images)
Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny walks along a street in Moscow after the election commission rejected his presidential bid. (AFP | Getty Images)

The farce that is Russia's upcoming presidential election in March is exposed by the decision by Russian election officials to bar Aleksei A. Navalny, an opposition leader and vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, who last month announced that he would seek a fourth term. The Central Election Commission barred Mr. Navalny, 41, from registering as candidate because of his suspended prison sentence in a fraud case, which he has denounced as politically motivated, The New York Times reports. According to Mr. Navalny, the candidates who are officially registered were handpicked by Mr. Putin. Calling this an “election” is a mischaracterization.

“We won't have an election because Vladimir Putin is horribly afraid; he sees a threat in competing with me. He gave an instruction to his servants from the Central Electoral Commission to reject my registration.”

ALEKSEI A. NAVALNY

Opposition candidate

“More than anybody else we would be interested for you (Navalny) to run and demonstrate the result that is adequate to your popularity. But since there is a criminal conviction (the commission had no choice). We just fulfill the law.”

ELLA A. PAMFILOVA

Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission

“The process of the system's de-legitimation continues. Elections now look like games of the Night Hockey League, where Putin, in the company of 10 lackeys, scores eight goals.”

SERGEI A. MEDVEDEV

Professor at Russia's Higher School of Economics and a political commentator

