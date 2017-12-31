Keystone viewpoint: UFOs worth a look

Given the vastness of space, an alien civilization could hide even more easily than a $22 million appropriation in the $700 billion defense budget. But that doesn't mean it isn't worth a look.

The New York Times reported that the Pentagon had spent about $22 million a year for five years investigating reports of unidentified flying objects. Most of those reports came from highly trained military pilots.

One pilot described the object as having a “Tic Tac” shape, flying into a headwind at very high speed and maneuvering beyond the capability of military aircraft.

Unlike the flexible rules for Pentagon budgets, the laws of physics are solid. Nothing can travel faster than light, and even at light speed the closest star, Proxima Centauri, is 4.2 years and about 24 trillion miles distant.

While it's hard to believe in aliens, it's just as hard to believe that the Pentagon does not attempt to vet its pilots' reports. It's not so much about little green men but what's in the sky. Regarding defense, it's a valid area of inquiry.

— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre