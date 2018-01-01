Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Controversy returns to site of former Monsour Medical Center

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 9:50 p.m.
Spectators gather to watch as a crew from Dore & Associates work to demolish the former Monsour Medical Center in Jeannette on Feb. 23, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Spectators gather to watch as a crew from Dore & Associates work to demolish the former Monsour Medical Center in Jeannette on Feb. 23, 2016.

Controversy that long surrounded the abandoned Monsour Medical Center before it was razed now is directed at plans for the cleared site's development. Proposed retail and commercial businesses at Jayhawk Commons in Jeannette include a gas station. But critics say the first thing people see as they enter the city from Route 30 shouldn't be a gas station. There may be no pleasing everyone. But clearly what eventually goes up on this property is going to be an improvement over the towering rats' nest that finally came down.

“I am very troubled by this vote being rushed through before myself and (incoming councilwoman) Nancy Peters are sworn into office. ... They (Hempfield residents) get (an Allegheny Health Network hospital); we're going to get a gas pump.”

CURTIS ANTONIAK

Jeannette's incoming mayor

“This isn't closing my eyes and throwing darts at a dartboard. There are several indicators that I use. Sustainable success is what's important here.”

DON TAROSKY JR.

Owner of site developer Colony Holding

“The more we're restricting development, the harder it will be to attract developments in the future.”

MARCO SYLVANIA

Lawyer with Bonini and Co. representing the Westmoreland County Land Bank

