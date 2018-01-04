Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: A new 'sunrise' for area veterans

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Former SCI Greensburg on Feb. 23, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Former SCI Greensburg on Feb. 23, 2015.

Updated 7 hours ago

Concerns that the shuttered 300,000-square-foot state prison in Hempfield would devolve into a white elephant have been relieved by ongoing developments to convert the 96-acre tract into a veterans-transition service center. What's more, the estimated $100 million project will be entirely privately funded, according to the project director. Although formal site plans for the Greensburg Sunrise Veterans Center won't be filed until the spring, we're told the project is moving ahead on schedule. What's proposed is a significant facility to serve those who nobly served their country —and a substantial investment in Westmoreland County.

“That is on schedule. Master planning began in December and will continue for a few more months. Everything that is being built will relate to veterans in one way or another.”

ROBERT WRIGHT

Project director

“We lost around 400 jobs when the facility closed. There are no concrete numbers yet, but this facility will bring jobs back, and there will be people working there who will patronize businesses in the community.”

DOUG WEIMER

Chairman of the Hempfield Board of Supervisors

“They told us they have their financing lined up, and it is, indeed, private money. It fills a known need for veterans' services, so I'll take them at their word that they have the financial backing that they need to get started. It is entirely believable that there would be private financing for a facility like this.”

TED KOPAS

Westmoreland County commissioner

