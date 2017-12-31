Lowman Henry: Pa. in play in 2018

Given the current toxic political climate, the 2018 congressional elections likely are going to be among the most divisive, hardest fought mid-term elections in U.S. history. Penn's Wood will be a significant, possibly decisive battlefield as the GOP fights to maintain its majorities in both chambers.

The first hurdle for Republicans is to overcome history. Going back to the start of the modern two-party era in 1862, the party of the incumbent president has lost seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in 34 of 38 election cycles. The U.S. Senate, with only a third of its seats on the ballot each cycle, has been a bit more stable with the party of the incumbent president losing seats in 24 of 38 elections.

Adding to the uncertainty is the fact Pennsylvania voters have been notoriously fickle in recent years. In 2014 Democrat Tom Wolf ousted incumbent Republican Gov. Tom Corbett while the GOP surged into a veto-proof majority in the state Senate and a lopsided majority in the state House. In 2016 Donald Trump narrowly carried the state and incumbent U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey won re-election. But Democrats swept the statewide constitutional or “row” offices.

Against this backdrop, the 2018 congressional elections are now underway. The resignation of U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy has set up a special election in March. The winner will serve the balance of Murphy's term, which runs until the end of 2018, while seeking a full term in the May primary.

Special congressional elections tend to get overheated, and that has been particularly true in the age of Trump. Both parties, especially the one out of power, inevitably will try to turn a special election into a referendum on the incumbent president.

To fill the 18th Congressional District seat, Republicans have chosen state Rep. Rick Saccone as their nominee and Democrats have turned to Conor Lamb, scion of a prominent Democrat family. Saccone is one of the most conservative lawmakers in the Pennsylvania Legislature, while Lamb is largely a political unknown.

Although the 18th district contains more Democrats that Republicans, voters there swung heavily behind Trump, a trend that was seen throughout the western third of Pennsylvania. Murphy was unopposed in his 2016 re-election bid.

In addition to the 18th district there will be open congressional seats in 2018 in the 11th (Luzerne County to Shippensburg in Cumberland County) and 15th (Lehigh Valley) districts, both held by Republicans.

And then there are the Philadelphia suburbs. Three Republicans hold seats in a region where Trump is not popular. All three won re-election in 2016 while the president lost in their districts. But the 2017 “off-year” elections were a bloodbath for Republicans, who sustained unprecedented losses at the county level.

As if all of this wasn't enough of a boiling cauldron, the possibility that the redistricting plan currently in effect could be tossed out by the courts looms large over the entire process. Unable to win at the polls, Democrats have turned to the friendly confines of the judiciary in an effort to change the playing field.

If the courts rule the current district configuration to be unconstitutional and order a redrawing of district lines, then Pennsylvania will once again be a battleground state — except nobody will know over what ground they must battle.

Lowman Henry is chairman and CEO of the Lincoln Institute. Ralph R. Reiland is off today.