Featured Commentary

Ralph R. Reiland: Kennedy, Reagan & trickle down

Ralph R. Reiland | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
On Oct. 13, 1962, President John F. Kennedy visited McKeesport and was greeted by Mayor Andrew J. Jakomas.
It seems obvious that business investments, made to expand or improve factories and other facilities and to increase the productivity, efficiency and international competitiveness of American enterprises, have the direct effect of expanding employment, reducing deprivation, boosting labor output and incomes, and delivering overall higher levels of economic growth and security.

Inheriting an economy in 1961 with slow growth and high unemployment, President John F. Kennedy put forward pro-growth tax-reduction policies to shift the U.S. economy into high gear via higher business investment and expanded consumer demand.

“It is a paradoxical truth,” Kennedy stated, “that tax rates are too high today and tax revenues are too low, and the soundest way to raise the revenues in the long run is to cut the tax rates.”

Kennedy maintained that across-the-board tax cuts would deliver broad-based growth and economic advancement. Not engaged in playing the class-warfare card for electoral gain, Kennedy proposed cuts in tax rates on personal income at all levels in addition to tax reductions on dividends, capital gains and corporate income.

Kennedy said the U.S. tax system, developed primarily during World War II, “exerts too heavy a drag on growth in peace time; … siphons out of the private economy too large a share of personal and business purchasing power; … and reduces the financial incentives for personal effort, investment and risk-taking.”

Congress approved the Kennedy tax cuts in early 1964, three months after his assassination.

The following fiscal year, with lower tax rates and higher economic growth, the federal deficit decreased.

The growth rate of GDP, the nation's total economic output, increased from a 2.23 percent growth rate in 1960 to annual percentage increases of 7.48, 10.70, 9.84, and 9.35, respectively, in 1961, 1964, 1968, and 1971.

On a rising tide, the Dow Jones industrial average nearly doubled from 1962 to 1966.

With jobs, similarly, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the nation's unemployment rate dropped from 6.7 percent in 1961 to 5.2 percent in 1964 and 3.5 percent in 1969.

NPR business editor Marilyn Geewax reports that “virtually all” historians agree that Kennedy's policies contributed to “that golden era of the mid-1960s when the United States was enjoying one of the most robust economic expansions in history.”

President Ronald Reagan advocated similar pro-growth tax-reduction policies to get the U.S. economy out of a stagnation quagmire of simultaneously high inflation and high employment.

The Misery Index, the addition of the inflation rate to the unemployment rate, peaked during the pre-Reagan/Carter years at 21.98 percent in June 1980 and was at 19.33 percent in January 1981 when Reagan took office. By November 1984, when he was elected for a second term, the Misery Index had dropped to 11.25 percent. It declined to 9.55 percent in November 1988, the month George H.W. Bush was elected as his successor.

What trickled down — or more accurately, poured down, nationwide — was significantly less misery from slow economic growth, excessive taxation, high inflation and persistent unemployment.

Ralph R. Reiland is an associate professor of economics emeritus at Robert Morris University and a local restaurateur.

