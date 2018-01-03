Quotables: More drug-court grads needed in 2018
Updated 7 hours ago
Seven more drug defendants have graduated from Westmoreland County's drug-court treatment program. And, indeed, their testimonies are compelling, as are the observations from county judges involved in the program. The defendants get mitigated sentences if they complete months of close supervision, participate in regular therapy and drug tests and remain sober. But 14 participants since the program bowed in 2015, at a cost of about $300,000 annually, raises some concern over the efficacy of this program. Clearly drug treatment over incarceration makes sense for those who make up their minds to get sober. Here's to seeing a lot more drug-court graduates in the new year.
“When Josh (Rimmel) decided to come into this program, I think something clicked for him. He was 100 percent committed to changing his life, and he did.”
MEAGAN BILIK-DeFAZIO
Westmoreland County judge
“It feels like I'm starting over, like I'm starting a new legacy. I feel like I'm my old self.”
MIKE HAYDEN
Drug-court graduate
“He (Josh Rimmel) needed to realize that he didn't need to live his life the way he was living. It was really nice; very, very good to see. His future looks bright.”
JOHN BLAHOVEC
Westmoreland County judge