Featured Commentary

Quotables: Picking up where they left off

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol in the early morning in Washington. Donald TrumpÕs unpredictable, pugnacious approach to the presidency often worked against him as Republicans navigated a tumultuous but ultimately productive year in Congress.
It's a new year, but long-festering issues dogged lawmakers and President Trump as they returned to work this week in Washington. Such issues as government funding, immigration and Mr. Trump's promise to finance a massive infrastructure-construction program will be picked up where lawmakers left off, all amid the shadow of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's continuing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Aside from what divides congressional Democrats and Republicans is the apparent gap between conservatives and moderates within the GOP. Judging from public comments of late, don't expect much to change in Washington anytime soon.

“People are not going to come back singing the Sound of Music together. January is going to be contentious.”

MARK MEADOWS

Representative from North Carolina and Republican chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus

“The Democrats have been told, and fully understand, that there can be no DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) without the desperately needed WALL at the Southern Border and an END to the horrible Chain Migration & ridiculous Lottery System of Immigration etc.”

DONALD TRUMP

A tweet from the president from his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

“I think tax reform will be confusing to a lot of voters and there is already a mindset that all of its advantages are going to corporations. I think this is a net negative for Republicans.”

RODELL MOLINEAU

Democrat strategist.

