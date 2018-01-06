Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

A time for resolutions

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 4:45 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Why is a resolution made Jan. 1 supposed to have any more success than one made May 8, Aug. 14 or Dec. 28? The New Year's resolution tradition may be one of the biggest gimmicks in human history. While born of noble intent, they routinely suffer a fatal flaw of high expectations announced on a capriciously chosen day.

No matter how much we talk about “resolutions,” we're actually talking about habits — making or breaking them. It may be easier to do that in small steps. If you want to “read more books,” don't pick a number of books per month. Start by setting aside a little time each day to read a book. Eventually, it becomes a habit.

“Resolution” makes it a chore, an Everest to be conquered. “Habit” makes it an afterthought, something you keep doing because it satisfies part of you (or stop doing because it's dumb).

Every day is the start of a new year, we just use Jan. 1 as the official demarcation. And we do that entirely on the whim of a Roman named Julius Caesar, who revamped the calendar more than 2,000 years ago,

If you make New Year's Resolutions, more power to you. But ultimately you need to make them because they are, for you, the right thing to do.

— The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre

