Snow brings out Erie's best

Nothing like a record-breaking deluge of snow to bring out the finer qualities in Erie. Tales of acts of kindness, even heroism are piling up as quickly as the snow in the aftermath of the Christmas storm. Hats off to the plow drivers who worked long shifts and moved truly prodigious amounts of snow quickly. Other cities might have taken weeks or months to dig out from such a storm.

Neighbors helped vulnerable neighbors with shovels and snowblowers. Stranded motorists were quick to find themselves aided by good Samaritans, who helped push or dig them out of snow-clogged intersections.

Hospital staffers carpooled to work. Ten of them even camped out at UPMC Hamot to ensure patient care.

News came later in the week that the military veteran-led disaster relief organization Team Rubicon would be coming to Erie County to help older and special-needs residents with snow removal.

Thank you to all who pitched in.

— Erie Times-News