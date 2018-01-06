Paul Kengor: CMU celebrating 'Marx at 200' in 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vladimir Lenin boasted that capitalists would give communists the rope to hang them with. The co-namesake of the deadliest ideology in human history — Marxism-Leninism — would have chortled at what's happening at Carnegie Mellon University.

In 2018, the university named for two of history's greatest capitalists, awash with new money from recently deceased industrialist William S. Dietrich II, will be celebrating the bicentennial of Karl Marx's birth.

Really, it seems less a birthday for Marx at CMU than Valentine's Day.

If you doubt me, go online and watch the inaugural lecture of the “Marx at 200” series .

Start with opening remarks from the dean of the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Richard Scheines, who is followed by faculty members Kathy Newman and David Shumway (assuming the website isn't scrubbed after this column appears).

And if you're a CMU student, alumnus, faculty member or donor who personally escaped the Iron Curtain, Castro's Cuba, Red China, Ceausescu's Romania, Vietnam, Cambodia or wherever, or has friends and family who did, you'll be outraged.

Scheines set the tone in his welcoming remarks by repeatedly stating that the purpose of the series is to “celebrate” the birthday of Marx, whom he calls “the great man,” with “an incredibly optimistic vision.”

Newman followed by touting a striking list of far-left topics and speakers for CMU's Marx-fest — an extraordinarily one-sided roster, especially for a university that heralds “diversity.”

From what I could tell, no lecture will address the elephant in the Marxist living room: the 100-million-plus dead at the hands of communist regimes operating in Marx's name.

That death toll far exceeds the combined slaughter of World War I and World War II. Nazism wasn't even close.

Those deaths are, without question, directly attributable to the ludicrous ideas peddled by Marx and Friedrich Engels in their profoundly but dangerously ignorant “Communist Manifesto.”

But beyond the obvious issue of Marxist-caused deaths, CMU's Marx-fest also shouldn't ignore another crucial aspect of Marx: his abhorrent racism.

Karl Marx flung the “N-word” effortlessly.

He was downright cruel to his son-in-law, Paul Lafargue, who was part Cuban. Marx recoiled at the “Negro” blood he detected in his son-in-law, who eventually committed suicide in a joint pact with Marx's daughter.

Karl Marx was a vile racist who founded the deadliest ideology in history, and this year he will be celebrated at Carnegie Mellon University.

One must wonder what persons of color at CMU think about that, particularly at a price tag of $70,000.

Bill Dietrich, who bequeathed $265 million to CMU, is surely rolling over in his grave, as are Mr. Carnegie and Mr. Mellon.

Paul Kengor is professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College. His books include “A Pope and a President: John Paul II, Ronald Reagan and the Extraordinary Untold Story of the 20th Century.”