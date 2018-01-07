Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Michelle Malkin: Utah's retiring Sen. Hatch no 'statesman'

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In this Dec. 19, 2017, photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hatch says he is retiring after four decades in the Senate.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
In this Dec. 19, 2017, photo, Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hatch says he is retiring after four decades in the Senate.

Updated 7 hours ago

The longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history announced last week that he will finally retire after seven consecutive six-year terms. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, began his occupancy in 1976. This encrusted longevity will be marketed by Hatch, 83, and his supporters as proof of his “statesmanship.” Indeed, The Atlantic magazine described him last week as “an elder-statesman figure in the GOP.” Newsweek likewise reported on the farewell announcement of the “elder statesman.” And Hatch's own press minions have disseminated press releases quoting other entrenched politicians such as Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., hailing their boss's “reputation as a statesman.”

But that word doesn't mean what Beltway barnacles think it means.

Merriam-Webster defines a “statesman” as a “wise, skillful, and respected political leader.” Earning the approbation of other office-clinging politicians doesn't make you a “respected political leader.” It makes you an echo-chamber chump.

Wise? Skillful? Hatch was a Big Government business-as-usual dealmaker. His wisdom was of the wet-finger-in-the-wind variety, claiming a Reagan-conservative mantle during election cycles, then throwing constitutional conservatives under the bus once comfortably back in his well-worn Senate committee seats.

Hatch joined with his old pal Teddy Kennedy to create the $6 billion national-service boondoggle and the $8 billion-a-year CHIP entitlement. He preached about the “rule of law,” but was an original sponsor of the open-borders DREAM Act illegal-alien student bailout and, despite claiming to oppose it, he voted to fully fund the unconstitutional Obama amnesty during the lame-duck session.

He crusaded for “fiscal conservatism,” yet voted for massive Wall Street bailouts, 16 debt-ceiling increases totaling $7.5 trillion, and scores of earmarks totaling hundreds of millions of dollars for porky projects. He ends his four-decade reign as the Senate's top recipient of lobbyist cash. And for the past two years, Team Hatch allies have spearheaded a multimillion-dollar fundraising campaign, squeezing corporate donors and pharma and tech lobbyists to subsidize a “Hatch Foundation” and “Hatch Center” to commemorate the Hatch legacy.

“Statesman” isn't a titled earned by mere length of service. It's not a cheap status conferred like an AARP card. A politician who notches decades of frequent-flyer miles between Washington and his “home” state, enjoying the endless perks of incumbency, does not acquire statesmanship by perpetual re-election and political self-aggrandizement.

The idea of amassing $4 million to $6 million campaign war chests, as Hatch did the past two election cycles, is antithetical to the ideal of statesmanship. In the days of Cincinnatus and George Washington, self-sacrifice and civic virtue marked true statesmen. Affability, which Hatch is credited with possessing by his backroom Democrat chums, is no substitute for the humility exhibited by statesmen who volunteered to relinquish power at the very height of it — not in its waning twilight.

So: Call Hatch most anything else that he's finally calling it a day. Just please don't call him “statesman.”

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

