Quotables: Transportation Committee chairman ends Shuster 'dynasty'

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
Rep. Bill Shuster

The nearly 50-year Shuster “dynasty” in Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District is coming to a close with the announcement last week from Republican Rep. Bill Shuster that he will not seek a 10th term this year. Mr. Shuster, 56, best known as chairman of the influential House Transportation Committee, served 17 years in Congress. Before that, his dad, Bud Shuster, represented the 9th District from 1973 to 2001. Over the years, Bill Shuster has seen accomplishments, most notably, the 2015 $305 billion transportation bill, along with controversies — of late, a “private and personal relationship” with an airline-industry lobbyist whom Shuster said didn't lobby him or his staff.

“I can tell you, I'm having peace with my decision. In January 2018, I'm going to be going a hundred miles an hour working with President Trump and my colleagues, both Democrats and Republicans in the House and the Senate, to cobble together ... an infrastructure bill to rebuild America.”

BILL SHUSTER

Pennsylvania's 9th District congressional representative

“Before he leaves, he will be there to help bring people together for this important infrastructure package. It is important that lawmakers on both sides work together to make this happen for the country.”

BUD SHUSTER

Bill Shuster's dad and former House representative

“PA-O9 is a solidly red district and we look forward to electing the next Republican leader to represent it.”

STEVE STIVERS

National Republican Congressional Committee chairman

