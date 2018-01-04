Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Katie Pavlich: Dems face tax-reform challenge in 2018 midterms

Katie Pavlich | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, accompanied by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, speaks last September on Capitol Hill.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, accompanied by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, speaks last September on Capitol Hill.

Updated 7 hours ago

As the new year begins with lawmakers returning to Capitol Hill, the resistance movement remains intact.

After a Republican win on tax reform, Democrats have been desperately clinging to the argument that no tax cut is better than one for corporations and the middle class. They've also downplayed the immediate effects of tax reform on real people earning paychecks across the country.

Nearly two dozen companies, many with unionized workers, have offered bonuses of $1,000 or more to their employees as a result of the tax bill. Fifth Third Bancorp, PNC and others have raised their minimum wage to $15 per hour. For years, the left has demanded this kind of wage increase be forced upon companies by the government, yet it was just implemented voluntarily.

Regardless, the false argument from the left remains: Trump's tax reform hurts, not helps, middle-class Americans. This narrative grinds against nearly everything Democrats claim they have been fighting for over the past two decades: emboldening the middle class, increasing wages and supporting working families.

Their clinging against Trump at all costs is driven by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. But heading into the 2018 midterm elections, this is a losing strategy.

Under President Barack Obama's two terms as the leader of the Democratic Party, the left lost more than 1,000 seats at every level of government. Getting those seats back on “resistance” is a further denial of why they were lost in the first place. When Republicans won a historic turnover of the House in 2010, it wasn't simply because they were against Obama. That was certainly part of it, but Republicans ran on specific policy platforms for more freedom in health care, smaller government, less spending and more individual liberty. Plans were laid out in detail on the campaign trail and a return to the Constitution was a key centerpiece to winning campaigns.

This is the Democrats' challenge, especially after Trump in 2016 flipped more than 100 blue counties that Obama won in 2012 to red. Workers outside Washington don't want to be told that an extra $1,000 to $2,500 per year in their paychecks is a bad thing. It's an elitist, Beltway-bubble message that will not only be rejected as a talking point, but at the ballot box.

So the question becomes: Will Democrats find some kind of middle ground with Republicans to run for something as the midterm elections inch closer?

“I don't think the issues are going to be about the president,” Democrat Congresswoman Debbie Dingell said during a recent interview on Fox News' “Special Report.” She cited economic issues such as pensions and trade deals.

“We need to work together to fix the problems,” she continued, rejecting calls for Trump's impeachment. “I'm on board with those who believe the economy needs to be the message, that we need to make sure every man and woman is getting a better deal.”

There's a chance, but getting through the Pelosi-Schumer monopoly is the first big challenge.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.

