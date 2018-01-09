Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: GOP governor candidates off & running

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Paul Mango
Paul Mango
Mike Turzai
Mike Turzai
Scott Wagner
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Scott Wagner
Laura Ellsworth
Laura Ellsworth

Updated 20 hours ago

This year's race for Pennsylvania governor shifted into higher gear with a question-and-answer forum, organized by the Blair County Republican Committee, for the four candidates for the GOP nomination: Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh attorney; Paul Mango, a retired Pittsburgh health-care consultant; state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York; and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall. And predictably, their comments on hot-button issues — gun control, abortion — underscored more commonality than any diversity among them. What's needed to set them apart before the May 15 primary will be more specifics, notably on how the Keystone State can lock down recurring deficits.

“We've been taking on (Gov.) Tom Wolf and we've been beating him.”

MIKE TURZAI

House speaker

“Mike Turzai is right that we did fight Tom Wolf, but I will tell you that we could have done a better job.”

SCOTT WAGNER

State senator

“You certainly don't sign an expense budget before you know where the revenue comes from.”

PAUL MANGO

Retired health-care consultant

“I am pro-life; I believe that the first nine months of our lives are spent inside our moms.”

LAURA ELLSWORTH

Pittsburgh lawyer

