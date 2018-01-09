Quotables: GOP governor candidates off & running
Updated 20 hours ago
This year's race for Pennsylvania governor shifted into higher gear with a question-and-answer forum, organized by the Blair County Republican Committee, for the four candidates for the GOP nomination: Laura Ellsworth, a Pittsburgh attorney; Paul Mango, a retired Pittsburgh health-care consultant; state Sen. Scott Wagner, R-York; and state House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Marshall. And predictably, their comments on hot-button issues — gun control, abortion — underscored more commonality than any diversity among them. What's needed to set them apart before the May 15 primary will be more specifics, notably on how the Keystone State can lock down recurring deficits.
“We've been taking on (Gov.) Tom Wolf and we've been beating him.”
MIKE TURZAI
House speaker
“Mike Turzai is right that we did fight Tom Wolf, but I will tell you that we could have done a better job.”
SCOTT WAGNER
State senator
“You certainly don't sign an expense budget before you know where the revenue comes from.”
PAUL MANGO
Retired health-care consultant
“I am pro-life; I believe that the first nine months of our lives are spent inside our moms.”
LAURA ELLSWORTH
Pittsburgh lawyer