Quotables: Leechburg reacts to charges against Chief Diebold
Updated 6 hours ago
Last weekend's numbing cold snap paled in comparison to the shock for the entire Leechburg area following allegations that police Chief Mike Diebold of Gilpin had tried to lure a 14-year-old girl, who turned out to be an undercover law-enforcement agent. This, after residents rallied to his aid last summer after he lost part of his left arm in a horrific fireworks accident. They raised about $17,000 for Mr. Diebold and his family through a GoFundMe account. Many of those same supporters turned out and pressed for his reinstatement as chief, ultimately leading to an agreement with the borough council just weeks ago.
“At this point in time, he's the least of my concerns. I'm worried about the family — the fallout.”
SHAWN LERCH
Former Leechburg mayor and longtime Diebold supporter
“I feel absolutely terrible for his wife and children — they should not have to endure the effects of his terrible decision. I feel terrible for the folks who supported him and donated their hard-earned money and personal time to his cause.”
A.J. STEWART
Leechburg resident
“He's entitled to the same due process as anybody else.”
DUKE GEORGE
Diebold's attorney, questioning the confession Diebold allegedly made regarding child-sex accusations