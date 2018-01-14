Quotables: Fawn's inspirational firefighter

He's been described by those who know him as a dying breed. Clearly Al Ewing Sr. is a page out of the proud tradition of volunteer firefighting — first as a member and then as chief of the Fawn No. 2 volunteer fire company, which he joined in 1966. With his wife of 57 years, Lois — who served as the company's financial secretary — Mr. Ewing saw a fire company he says was equipped with hand-me-downs evolve into one that today has four trucks, up-to-date gear and no debt. Now at nearly 81, Ewing has stepped down as chief but not as an active firefighting volunteer. He's an inspiration for folks young and old.

“I'll let somebody else be the boss, and I'll be the follower. I don't give orders now. I take them.”

AL EWING SR.

Volunteer firefighter and former chief of the Fawn No. 2 volunteer fire company

“When your husband is involved — if you can't beat them, you join them. ... I have a whole head of gray hairs. It's a very demanding position to be fire chief. You have to support him. You have to be supportive.”

LOIS EWING

Al Ewing's wife and the fire company's former financial secretary

“It's been a privilege to work with him. I've learned a lot from him over the last 14 years. I grew up in that fire department. We spent a lot of time together. I learned a lot.”

CHASE SLEPAK

Fawn No. 2's new chief, succeeding Al Ewing