Ed Rogers: With Bannon gone, maybe a Trump coalition can emerge

Life is about the “net,” not the “gross.” And in that regard, Michael Wolff's book “Fire and Fury” is a net plus for President Donald Trump.

Specifically, if the book ends Stephen Bannon's rise in the Republican Party, then there is a better chance of a Republican coalition developing that will be stronger in the 2018 midterm elections. And that would be very good for the president.

So far, Trump has never really governed with a coalition. There has never been a melding of rabid Trump supporters with shellshocked Republican regulars and officials who have to win elections. And with Bannon on the warpath, it was impossible for the GOP's Trump wing and its congressional wing to truly come together.

With Bannon gone, perhaps there is a Trump coalition in the making. There is something of an alliance between traditional Republicans who want to see the Republican majority make good policy and Trump faithfuls who traditionally vote Republican but have been dissatisfied with the results of Republican rule in the House and Senate. Traditional Republicans see Trump as the necessary tool to allow good policy to become law.

There is another side of the Trump coalition that wants to destroy the current political order but doesn't really have a governing plan. True Trump loyalists trust that the president won't become bogged down in the swamp and won't become trapped into just doing more of the same.

So, as long as traditionalists are getting their bills signed and judges confirmed, and the Trumpites are assured their man hasn't forgotten them, the coalition can exist. Bannon's desire to destroy Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and defeat other functioning Republicans made a Trump coalition impossible.

The problem that establishment Republicans have with Trump is his behavior, his gaps in knowledge and his indifference to our traditional alliances. His immaturity alarms a lot of voters who would otherwise think his policy victories are something they would vote for. These are the voters who are glad to see Bannon gone.

Anyway, Trump is here to stay. And while his behavior can't be excused, it shouldn't destroy the coalition that is forming around his presidency.

The question becomes not only whether the coalition will produce results that make voters overlook the president's flaws, but whether the Democrats have candidates capable of diminishing the president's power and somehow checking his damaging behavior.

Regular GOP voters know that the turmoil produced by Bannon only served the Democrats and the mainstream media, who want to resist Trump's policies and obsess over his inadequacies. But the Trump presidency is a net plus for both sides of the emerging coalition.

That could change at any moment — particularly if there is a blunder overseas or a miscalculation that leads to war. But what if there is a Trump renaissance? What if the economy really ignites, and there isn't a foreign calamity, a Mueller showstopper or a terrorist attack? It would be a disaster for the Democrats.

So, for now, the GOP coalition needs its leaders to focus on getting actual, tangible results — results that voters will notice and therefore will make them less inclined to think a change is in order in the 2018 midterms and that the Democrats could do better.

Ed Rogers is a political consultant and a veteran of the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush White Houses and several national campaigns.