Featured Commentary

Quotables: Relighting The Lamp Theatre

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Kyle Hodges
It was no easy task “relighting” The Lamp Theatre on Main Street in Irwin. Separate from the fundraising — $600,000 in county and state grants plus $150,000 in in-kind contributions — there was an enormous volunteer effort, which helped save money on the renovations and moved the project to its November 2015 completion. The reopened Lamp Theatre, managed by a nonprofit board, saw 90 performances in 2017, with ticket sales up 55 percent over 2016. Next up is a project to renovate a stainless-steel diner, which was moved near the theater and will be used to expand the concessions area. Here's to seeing The Lamp shine brightly for years to come.

“We are on the map. We are successful enough that many of the acts are telling us they want to come back. We have people contacting us to be booked there.”

John Gdula

President of the nonprofit Lamp Theatre Corp. board of directors

“We're trying to fill the weekends and fill the schedule and make it (as) diverse as possible.”

John Cassandro

Lamp Theatre general manager

“We're setting our goals high. We're hoping to increase sales.”

John Cassandro

