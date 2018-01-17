Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Bingo law no game changer

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Updates are coming to the bingo law, which hasn’t been updated since 1981. It increases prize limits and removes restrictions on the number of days a licensed association may conduct bingo games.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The first updates to Pennsylvania's bingo law since 1981 are intended to reinvigorate the games, which raise funds for a variety of good causes. But aside from allowing bigger prizes to (hopefully) draw more players, Act 66 is not, in itself, a major game changer. The law loosens up some rules, such as the number of days a licensed association may conduct games, and it expedites licensing for fire companies that merge when one of the departments has a valid license. But despite these updates, bingo won't likely see the same reception it enjoyed before slots came to Pennsylvania.

“(Casinos) took away all our business. Our bingo (attendance) has dropped. I wouldn't say real significantly, but it has dropped. ... People only have so much money to spend on leisure, and they're going to go to the casinos.”

Frank Backstrom

Collinsburg Volunteer Fire Company president

“All associations will benefit from the removal of restrictions on advertising. They will now be able to advertise their specific prizes in a variety of media, including newspapers and social media. This will help both small and large associations with increasing attendance. Larger prizes will also entice more players.”

Kate Klunk

A state representative from Hanover who introduced Act 66

“Typically, we hardly ever make any money on bingo. This would be true of almost anyone. Where we make our money is on small games of chance. You need bingo in order to sell the tickets — they're dependent on each other.”

Tim McCue

One of six people overseeing bingo at Brackenridge Legion Post 226

