Featured Commentary

Pat Buchanan: North Korea's Kim wins round

Pat Buchanan | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In this image made from video released by KRT on Jan. 1, 2018, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks in his annual address in an undisclosed location, North Korea. (KRT via AP Video)
After a year in which he tested a hydrogen bomb and an ICBM, threatened to destroy the U.S. and called President Trump “a dotard,” Kim Jong Un, at the invitation of South Korea's president, will send a skating team to the “Peace Olympics” — an impressive year for Little Rocket Man. Thus, the most serious nuclear crisis since Nikita Khrushchev put missiles in Cuba appears to have abated — welcome news, even if the confrontation has probably only been postponed. Still, we have an opportunity to reassess the 65-year-old Cold War treaty that obligates us to go to war if the North attacks Seoul.

Two decades ago, a war on the Korean Peninsula, given the Northern artillery on the DMZ, meant thousands of U.S. dead. Today, American cities could face Hiroshima-sized nuclear strikes. What vital U.S. interest is there on the Korean Peninsula that justifies accepting in perpetuity such a risk to our homeland?

We are told Kim's diplomacy is designed to split South Korea off from the Americans. This is undeniably true. South Korean President Moon Jae-in is first responsible for his own people, half of whom are in artillery range of the DMZ. In any new Korean war, his country would suffer most. And while he surely welcomes the U.S. commitment to fight the North on his country's behalf, Moon does not want a second Korean war or President Trump deciding whether there shall be one. Yet Moon rightly credits Trump with bringing the North Koreans to the table.

China shares a border with the North, but is not treaty-bound to fight on the North's behalf. Russia, too, has a border with North Korea, but is not committed by any treaty to fight for the North. Why, then, are Americans obligated to be among the first to die in a second Korean War? Why is the defense of the South, with 40 times the economy and twice the population of the North, our eternal duty?

Kim fears the Americans will do to him what they did to Saddam Hussein. He calculates that what Americans fear most, the one thing that deters them, is nuclear weapons. Have not recent events proven him right? Because Kim has nukes, the Americans appear more anxious to talk. His policy is succeeding.

What he is saying with his nuclear arsenal is: As you Americans have put my regime and country at risk of annihilation, I am going to put your cities at risk. If we go down in your nuclear “fire and fury,” so, too, will millions of Americans.

America's system of alliances is held together by a credible commitment: If you attack any of our scores of allies, you are at war with the United States. From the Baltic to the Black Sea to the Persian Gulf, from the South China Sea to Korea and Japan today, the costs and the risks are growing. With all these promissory notes out there — guarantees to go to war for other nations — one is inevitably going to be called.

And this generation of Americans, unaware of what their grandfathers obligated them to do, will demand to know, as they did in Iraq and Afghanistan: What are we doing there, on the other side of the world? “America First” is more than a slogan.

Pat Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

