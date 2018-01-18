Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Quotables: Making up schools' 'cold days'

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
School Crossing Guard Daylene Smoker watches over traffic traffic as school buses leave Greensburg Salem Middle School on Jan. 19, 2016.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Updated 9 hours ago

This winter's biting cold is taking a bite out of school calendars, as districts scramble to make up “snow days.” Extreme cold has been canceling some school sessions. As a result, many districts were in session Monday during Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Others already have claimed Presidents Day (Feb. 19) as a makeup day. Under Pennsylvania law (Act 88), students must attend classes for 180 days by June 15 or the last scheduled day on the school calendar. To avoid any June surprises, here's hoping for warmer temps and clear skies in the weeks ahead.

“When the district operates on a 10 a.m. start, those hours are not made up since additional time was already built into the calendar. Snow makeup days are always built into the school calendar.”

Amy Burch

Brentwood school superintendent

“The school day still counts and we have limits in our CBA (collective bargaining agreement) on total student days and total staff days. Use of the Chromebooks (computers) will definitely help at the high school as the content for classes is not just bound to the classroom.”

Randal Lutz

Superintendent of Baldwin-Whitehall School District

“I have the utmost faith in my bus drivers, but we're asking them to transport students in some really difficult situations. I can always make school up in June, and it never snows in June, knock on wood.”

Eric Eshbach

Northern York County School District superintendent

