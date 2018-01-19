John Stossel: Banking on power of hate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Who will warn Americans about hate groups? The media know: the Southern Poverty Law Center.

SPLC, based in Alabama, calls itself “the premier” group monitoring hate. Give us money, they say, and they will “fight the hate that thrives in our country.”

I once believed in the center's mission. Well-meaning people still do. Apple just gave the center a million dollars. So did actor George Clooney.

They shouldn't.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali grew up in Somalia, where she suffered female genital mutilation. So now she speaks out against radical Islam. For that, SPLC put her on its list of dangerous “extremists.”

Maajid Nawaz was once an Islamic extremist. Then he started criticizing the radicals. SPLC labels him an “anti-Muslim extremist,” too.

SPLC once fought useful fights. It took on the Ku Klux Klan. But now the center goes after people on the right with whom they disagree.

They call the Family Research Council a hate group because it says gay men are more likely to sexually abuse children.

That's their belief. There is some evidence that supports it. Do they belong on a “hate map,” like the Ku Klux Klan, because they believe that evidence and worry about it?

SPLC also smears the Ruth Institute, a Christian group that believes gays should not have an equal right to adopt children. The institute's president, Jennifer Roback Morse, says they're not haters.

“I like gay people. I have no problem with gay people. That's not the issue. The issue is, what are we doing with kids and the definition of who counts as a parent.”

For that, SPLC put the Ruth Institute on its hate map. That led the institute's credit card processor to stop working with the institute. In a letter to the institute, the processor company said that it had learned that the “Ruth Institute ... promotes hate, violence, harassment and/or abuse.”

I suspect SPLC labels lots of groups “haters” because crying “hate” brings in money.

Years ago, Harper's Magazine reported that SPLC was “the wealthiest civil rights group in America, one that now spends most of its time — and money — on a fundraising campaign.” People in Montgomery, Ala., where SPLC is based, call its elegant new headquarters “the Poverty Palace.”

“Morris Dees' salary is more than my entire annual budget,” says Morse. “Whatever they're doing, it pays.”

Dees, SPLC's co-founder, promised to stop fundraising once his endowment hit $55 million. But when he reached $55 million, he upped the bar to $100 million, saying that would allow them “to cease costly fundraising.”

But again, when they reached $100 million, they didn't stop. Now they have $320 million — a large chunk of which is kept in offshore accounts. Really. It's on their tax forms.

In return for those donations to SPLC, the world gets a group that now lists people like Ben Carson and Fox commentators Laura Ingraham, Judge Andrew Napolitano and Jeanine Pirro as extremists — but doesn't list the leftist militant hate groups known as antifa.

SPLC is now a hate group itself. It's a money-grabbing slander machine.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”