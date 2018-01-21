Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Pa.'s latest fix for public education

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

The latest fix to fix the previous fix that was supposed to fix public education in Pennsylvania has been given the green light from the Trump administration. Pennsylvania's Every Student Succeeds Act plan “should not be seen as a ceiling but as a foundation upon which Pennsylvania can improve education,” says U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The federal government's Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) replaces the No Child Left Behind Act and revamps state guidelines for monitoring academic achievement, graduation rates and English proficiency.

“We are particularly proud of the extensive stakeholder engagement efforts undertaken during the planning process, which ensure that the plan aligns with the needs and priorities of Pennsylvania's educators, students and communities.”

Pedro Rivera

State Education secretary

“I have also proposed $2M in state funding + $1M in federal funds to further address accountability and align with the goals of ESSA.”

Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania's governor, responding in a tweet

“Sen. (John) Eichelberger and I submitted comments and concerns regarding the State Plan because we felt there was a significant lack of detail missing from PDE's draft. As Secretary Rivera has said many times, the new ESSA law is a once in a decade opportunity to chart a new course in an effort to ensure Pennsylvania's students receive a high-quality education regardless of ZIP code.”

Dave Hickernell

Republican state representative from Lancaster/Dauphin and chairman of the House Education Committee

