Focus on Venezuela: Money stops working amid hyperinflation

A friend recently sent me a photograph that tells a powerful story about the situation Venezuelans now find themselves in. It's a blurry cellphone shot of trash: some wrapping material, an old CD — the detritus left behind after a store was looted in San Felix.

And yet I can't stop thinking about it, because strewn about in the trash are at least a dozen 20-bolivar bills, currency now so worthless even looters didn't think it was worth their time to stop and pick them up.

In theory, according to the “official” exchange rate, which long ago lost even a hint of connection with reality, each of those bills is worth $2. In fact, as Venezuela sinks deeper into the first hyperinflation the Western Hemisphere has seen in a generation, bolivar bank notes have come to be worth basically nothing: Each bill is worth about $0.0001 at the current exchange rate, meaning you need to have 100 of them to equal one penny.

Hyperinflation is disorienting. Five or six years ago, the 500 bolivars on the floor would've bought you a meal for two, with wine, at a great restaurant. At the end of 2016, they still bought you a cup of café con leche, at least. Today, they buy you essentially nothing.

Prices are now rising more than 80 percent per month, according to the opposition-led National Assembly's Finance Committee. At that rate, prices double every 34 days or so. Salaries lag far behind, leaving more and more of the country to face outright hunger.

Rule No. 1 of surviving hyperinflation is simple: Get rid of your money. Given the speed with which money is shedding its value, holding on to it means you're losing out. The second you're paid you run out as fast as you can to buy something — anything — while you can still afford it. It's better to hold almost any asset rather than money, because assets hold their value and money doesn't.

Hyperinflation is about money breaking down. Money doesn't store value. It just stops doing the basic things people expect money to do. It stops being something you want to have and turns into something you'll do anything to avoid having.

And so it's come to widespread, state-aided looting. The final frontier in the collapse of Venezuela's economy and civic culture. How did we get here?

Not so long ago, in 2015 and 2016, there were long lines outside virtually every supermarket for basic goods. The government put price ceilings on all staple goods, and price controls breed shortages.

When lines began to vanish late last year, it wasn't a sign of improvement — shortages had grown so bad that people gave up. Affordable staples just disappeared from the shelves for good.

The government then improvised a clumsy system to deliver a package of staple goods to people's homes each month. Unsurprisingly, given the dire state of state finances, that system soon broke down. Too few packages were reaching too few homes, leaving a gap that could be filled only by looting stores still selling expensive goods at international prices.

It looks as though we're coming to the end of the line: Every last avenue for people to put a meal on the table has been exhausted. A video that went viral recently showed Venezuelans literally running into a cow pasture to stone a calf to death to try to get a meal.

How can Venezuelans go on? One thing is clear: No one in power much cares.

Francisco Toro is executive editor of the Caracas Chronicles news site and a contributing columnist for Post Opinions.