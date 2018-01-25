Former Boehner press secretary: Earmarks must not return

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill negotiated a tough spending bill this month, many commenters lamented the earmark ban put in place by then-House Speaker John A. Boehner in 2010. This has become a popular position for both Democrats and Republicans in Washington. Even President Donald Trump has suggested ending the ban. But eliminating this reform would be a costly and counterproductive mistake.

“Congressionally directed spending” — the preferred euphemism of earmark supporters — allowed politicians to insert individual spending provisions into larger bills, often without debate or an amendment vote and usually benefiting one congressional district or state. Supporters argue the long-standing practice allowed democratically elected members of Congress to set spending priorities in their districts and states. They also believe a return to earmarks could help stifle chaos on Capitol Hill by giving congressional leaders “carrots” to reward team players and “sticks” to penalize the recalcitrant.

Earmarks' use and abuse exploded after Republicans took control of the House in 1994. This accelerated after the turn of the century as then-Speaker Dennis Hastert and then-Majority Leader Tom DeLay kept slim GOP House majorities in line by ladling out buckets of pork-barrel spending. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan vetoed a highway bill because it contained 152 earmarks. By 2005, President George W. Bush signed a transportation bill that included 6,371.

Earmark money is not equally divided among all members and senators. Nor is it allocated based on the needs of a particular state or congressional district. Earmark spending is controlled by power. More money is spent to assuage members on the “right” committee, with greater seniority or votes that leadership needs on an unrelated issue.

Further, earmarks replace the open, democratic process — which should be used to allocate federal spending — with backroom deals and graft. Worse, they entice members and senators to vote for things they wouldn't otherwise support.

Finally, earmarking invites corruption. Earmarks figured prominently in the litany of scandals leading up to Republicans losing their House majority in 2006. Boehner, then the House Republican leader, said a ban was needed to repair the broken bonds of trust between Congress and the people.

Plus, earmarks today simply would not work the way they did in the past. The system relied on members and senators being able to brag about securing projects at home without facing media scrutiny. The climate and media landscape have become more transparent, aggressive and immediate since then. Can you imagine members or senators, facing a tough decision on ObamaCare or the tax code, flipping their votes in exchange for a new post office or highway rest stop back home? They would be exposed instantly and pilloried mercilessly.

There is no question that Congress is struggling to operate successfully in the face of changing technology and a changing society. Incentives have changed, and the institution has not yet changed with them. But ending the earmark ban would not simply turn back the clock to a more orderly era, any more than protectionist trade policies would bring back the “good old days” of the 1950s American economy. We need new thinking and new approaches.

Michael Steel served as press secretary for former House Speaker John A. Boehner from 2008 to 2015.