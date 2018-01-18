Katie Pavlich: Leftists have 'mansplaining' double standard

In the age of modern feminism, leftists expect men to be banished from criticism or skepticism of a woman's views. Feminists use the term “mansplaining,” and any perceived disrespect toward a woman is automatically classified as sexist or misogynistic.

But this leftist standard for male behavior was thrown out the window this week when Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time.

The hearing was for oversight of the department and to ask Nielsen about combating the most serious threats facing America. Democrats focused on whether Nielsen heard President Trump say “(expletive)hole” while describing certain Third World countries during a White House immigration meeting last week. Nielsen said she did not hear the word used, prompting Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., to take things to another level. Throwing up his hands and nearly coming out of his seat multiple times, Booker yelled at Nielsen for 11 minutes, accusing her of lying and implying she isn't fit for the job. When she tried to respond, he abruptly cut her off.

A strong, independent woman who served for years as Gen. John Kelly's chief of staff, Nielsen's as tough as they come and has reportedly never taken a day off work — hardly a wilting flower who couldn't handle Booker's ranting. She flawlessly remained calm as he made a fool of himself. Regardless, the double standard is blaring.

Under leftist rules, Booker's behavior was intimidating and “mansplaining” at its worst. Because Nielsen is a conservative woman, it didn't count. Liberal women, including #MeToo actress Alyssa Milano, cheered Booker on.

Just a few months ago, a floor speech criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ran over her time, breaking the rules. She was asked to stop and refused, then asked to leave the Senate floor. She finished her remarks outside the chamber. Warren, as she often does, seized the moment, accusing Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., of “silencing” her. Outraged leftist supporters created a weeklong “#shepersisted” social-media theme. Feminist websites began selling T-shirts with the phrase.

Last summer, when Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was asked to stop interrupting a witness during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing and refused, her time was cut off. This prompted her supporters to accuse the white Republican men in charge of the committee of keeping a black woman from speaking. That was hardly the case.

And who could forget the main reason Hillary Clinton lost the White House last year? Sexism, of course.

If you believe men and women are equal and capable of debating issues on an even playing field, “mansplaining” is silly and meaningless. Nonetheless, it is used repeatedly to silence debate and squash legitimate questions or policy criticisms. If leftists are going to hold men to this standard, it should be all men — not just those they disagree with politically.

Nielsen deserved far more respect from a sitting senator, and liberal feminists know better.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.