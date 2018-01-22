Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

U.S. Rep. Bill Shuster: Trump's tax reform works

Bill Shuster | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, right, acknowledges President Donald Trump, as he speaks during a passage of the tax bill event on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017.

It's the beginning of a new year, and the U.S. has a new tax code. Like the new year, President Trump's tax cuts are giving many people reasons to celebrate and be optimistic about the future.

The naysayers were pessimistic and promised “Armageddon,” but as I write this less than a month after Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, over 2 million workers and counting have received $1.5 billion in significant bonuses and raises, and companies have already planned $1.6 billion of new investments in the United States. And if you think that's exciting, just wait until next month.

Beginning in February, 90 percent of American workers will see larger paychecks when employers use the updated withholding tables from the IRS. The median family of four in my district will see a $2,106 tax cut. This is real relief that will have a real impact on our local economy.

For many of my constituents, this means being able to invest in their family's education and future, take the family on a dream vacation, buy an extra gift for a loved one and boost the American economy while doing it.

Take this example reported by the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader when Navient Corp. gave $1,000 bonuses to 6,700 employees, many of whom are here in Pennsylvania: Colleen Hughes said her co-workers “cheered and hollered” when they read their emails.

“And it came right before the holidays,” said Hughes, 33, of Dupont. “I literally started to cry. I was shocked. I have a 3-year-old and I overspent for the holidays. This really helped me out.”

I flew with Trump to H&K Equipment just outside Pittsburgh on Jan. 18 to see firsthand the new optimism of manufacturers and job creators, but we see it all over the country. The National Association of Manufacturers reports manufacturers' optimism about the future of their companies is at a 20-year-high and new orders have increased at the fastest rate since 2004.

That's because the old tax code was punishing companies for doing business in America. As a result of having the highest business tax in the industrial world, America was on an uneven playing field with our competitors.

Record numbers of companies were leaving the United States for tax purposes and taking their income, investments and employment opportunities with them. An uncompetitive tax rate affects all states, but it hits especially hard in Pennsylvania, where we have the highest effective corporate net income tax rate in the nation.

I suspect that's why Pennsylvania voted for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time in almost 30 years. Fortunately, the candidate with a business background won, and America is on the right track toward a golden age of manufacturing and employment.

As I finish out my career in Congress, my No. 1 priority is working with Trump to deliver a robust package to repair and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure to support the massive growth America is about to see.

Before I could finish writing this column, Apple Inc. announced it would be committing $350 billion to the U.S. economy, building a new corporate campus, and hiring 20,000 more workers as a result of tax reform. The tax-reform results are coming in too fast to keep up.

Bill Shuster, a Republican, represents Pennsylvania's 9th Congressional District and is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

