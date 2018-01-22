Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Pittsburgh's (undisclosed) bid for Amazon's HQ2

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto

Updated 10 hours ago

The enthusiasm was palpable following news that Pittsburgh (along with Philadelphia) made the list of 20 finalist cities and regions vying for Amazon's second headquarters. But the pitchmen for Pittsburgh say a lot more work, and tough questions from Amazon, await the erstwhile Steel City in its efforts to attract the massive retailer's second headquarters and its projected $5 billion investment. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto assures that the city's bid is “very flexible.” How flexible is anyone's guess, however, as the city and state have remained mum on how much a soft landing for Amazon is going to cost Pennsylvania taxpayers.

“Our work's ahead of us. We have to address not only the positives that our region has but also the challenges that our region has.”

Bill Peduto

Pittsburgh Mayor

“You look at that list, and it's a tremendous honor for us. This is a proud day for Pittsburgh, for Western Pennsylvania, for the entire region.”

Rich Fitzgerald

Allegheny County executive

“Pittsburgh has a long-standing reputation for innovation long before top tech companies such as Apple, Google, Uber and even Amazon itself established a presence in the city. Pittsburgh is a natural fit for Amazon with its strong talent pool, affordable commercial space and thriving tech community — just a few of the reasons why we chose Pittsburgh for Seegrid HQ.”

Jim Rock

CEO of Seegrid, a robotics company in Findlay

