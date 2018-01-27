Keystone viewpoints: One job, Congress
Funding the federal government is about as basic as it gets. It is the very least we expect from the men and women we send to Washington, D.C. Yet they continue to fail the nation, bumbling from one manufactured crisis to another.
This wasn't even a fight over full appropriations legislation to fund the government for a year, which is how state and local governments, businesses large and small — and even responsible households — handle their finances. No, this standoff all boiled down to yet another “continuing resolution.”
Continuing resolutions have become business as usual for Congress. In fact, Congress hasn't met the Oct. 1 deadline for regular appropriations bills in 20 years, according to The Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
All we saw was the GOP trying mightily to lay the blame on Democrats, and the Dems just as eagerly trying to hang the shutdown on their Republican colleagues. This is no way to govern.
— The York Dispatch