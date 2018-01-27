Keystone viewpoints: Policing predatory lenders
It has become clear that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will have to change its name while under the Trump administration. The agency no longer is engaged in consumer protection.
So far, the CFPB, under the direction of Trump appointee Mick Mulvaney, has overturned a rule precluding the use of forced arbitration by major financial institutions against aggrieved consumers, and it has taken steps to zero out the agency's funding.
Now the CFPB has announced a plan to take the shackles off predatory lenders, which ensure that poor people stay that way. It will reverse an Obama-era rule that had restricted the ability of payday lenders to perpetually keep the meter running on poor borrowers. The advertised loan rates are high, often above 20 percent, but in practice borrowers often end up paying rates as high as 400 percent.
The CFPB rule limited the number of times a loan could be rolled over, requiring lenders to vet a borrower's actual ability to pay, for example.
Following this change, Pennsylvania should maintain its state-level regulations that limit such predatory lending.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre