Cal Thomas: Blame shutdown on 'We the people'

If we don't like what is happening in Washington — and few do — the blame must be placed squarely where it belongs. It is “we the people” who send those people there.

We send people of different, often opposing viewpoints to Washington and expect them to get along. Many quickly turn opportunities to represent us into opportunities to represent themselves. They become careerists, statists and hypocrites, supporting one cause or policy when it suits them, then supporting its opposite when politically expedient. That is why my favorite lecture-circuit laugh line is “I'm happy to be here tonight from Washington, D.C., where the only politicians with convictions are in prison.”

Too cynical? Perhaps. There are a few good men and women in Washington, but they are often overtaken by the swamp, which is more like quicksand, dragging everyone down. If re-election and fundraising become primary goals rather than promotion of the general welfare, everything else becomes secondary.

The greatest frustration for voters comes from knowing how a problem can be solved, but then witnessing politicians refusing to solve it because they prefer to retain the issue as a weapon in the next election, and the one after that.

Perhaps a cynic would say that the refusal by Senate Democrats to pass a continuing resolution earlier this month, much less a budget, was a device to turn attention from the economic successes many attribute to the Trump administration. But it is not cynical when one has observed how the “game” is played. And to many, it is a game, which serves only those playing it, not the rest of us.

Appeals to the “base” on the left and right rob the nation of real debate on issues and eventual resolutions that benefit the majority. Is gaining and holding political power worth the sacrifice of faith in our government? And is this government, whether headed by Democrats or Republicans, what the Founders had in mind? Any high-school history student taught the facts must conclude it is not.

The Founders wanted limited government so the people could be unlimited in pursuing their aspirations, consistent with their abilities and desire to take reasonable risks. What passes for government and governing today is a sham, a ruse, an embarrassment to their intentions and to ourselves, if we could be embarrassed about much these days. Even China mocks our dysfunction.

Hypocrisy is practiced by both parties and is exclusive to neither. Republicans are now quoting Democrats who spoke out against a government shutdown when it was politically advantageous and now are for it. Democrats have their own list of quotes about Republicans.

The only benefit from this, if one can call it a benefit, is that Republicans are at last fighting back. During previous threats to shut down government, Republicans cowered and allowed Democrats and the media to blame them. It's nice to see they refused unconditional surrender this time.

There must be a better way. There is, but the public must demand it. Given the divisions in the country, reflected in Congress, don't look for that to happen anytime soon.

This is why we need term limits. Meantime, here's one idea: Shut Congress down and don't pay them until they start behaving like adults and serve American citizens first.

