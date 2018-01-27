Social media streams

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto
Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen poses for a portrait on February 22, 2009, at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla.
Christopher Horner
A three-month-old Linnaeus's Two-toed Sloth named Vivien is introduced at the National Aviary on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. The sloth, who was born Aug. 21 and is a little more than 14-inches long and weighs 2.5 pounds, will be hand-raised as an educational ambassador for rainforest species by aviary experts. Vivien joins two other sloths—Valentino and Wookiee—at the aviary.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Chairs placed to reserve three parking places in the Central City Plaza on Mondays snowy morning.Monday Jan 8, 2018.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Chairs placed to reserve three parking places in the Central City Plaza on Mondays snowy morning.Monday Jan 8, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

Muffin Man@Nanook_66

Yeah god forbid they show any transparency towards their tax payers ...gotta be massive kickbacks in a deal this big ...

— Response to “Quotables: Pittsburgh's (undisclosed) bid for Amazon's HQ2”

•••

London Towne Drive says play Pickett@NebbyLTD

lol, on what basis do they plan on appealing?

— Response to “Pennsylvania GOP vows to appeal redistricting ruling before 2018 elections”

•••

i'm with trump@MDolinari

not so hard to understand. Here illegally, committed crimes, send him home.

Response to “Polish-born doctor detained by ICE after 40 years in United States”

•••

Kim Straub

You're going to learn real soon, Dotard!

Susan Gordon Hails

Get rid of the DACA.... Once and for all..

Responses to “Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8”

•••

Robert Barnhart

Funny that you lead with that headline, rather than focusing on the missing texts... At the best this shows great incompetence on the part of the FBI, and at the worst, something far more sinister and treasonous. But you chose to waste more energy going after Trump.

Response to “Trump overstates missing texts involving FBI agent”

•••

Russ Herold

Did get a kick out of the pic with him talking on the phone but not a pen or piece of paper in sight!! Or anything on desk for that matter

Mick Witenski

Not unusual for top officials to NOT engage in table negotiations. Ask Richard Trumka how many times he has sat at the table as President of the AFL-CIO?

— Responses to “Out of character, Trump keeps distance as shutdown ends”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.