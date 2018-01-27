Social media streams

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Muffin Man@Nanook_66

Yeah god forbid they show any transparency towards their tax payers ...gotta be massive kickbacks in a deal this big ...

— Response to “Quotables: Pittsburgh's (undisclosed) bid for Amazon's HQ2”

•••

London Towne Drive says play Pickett@NebbyLTD

lol, on what basis do they plan on appealing?

— Response to “Pennsylvania GOP vows to appeal redistricting ruling before 2018 elections”

•••

i'm with trump@MDolinari

not so hard to understand. Here illegally, committed crimes, send him home.

— Response to “Polish-born doctor detained by ICE after 40 years in United States”

•••

Kim Straub

You're going to learn real soon, Dotard!

Susan Gordon Hails

Get rid of the DACA.... Once and for all..

— Responses to “Trump casts doubt on reaching immigration deal by Feb. 8”

•••

Robert Barnhart

Funny that you lead with that headline, rather than focusing on the missing texts... At the best this shows great incompetence on the part of the FBI, and at the worst, something far more sinister and treasonous. But you chose to waste more energy going after Trump.

— Response to “Trump overstates missing texts involving FBI agent”

•••

Russ Herold

Did get a kick out of the pic with him talking on the phone but not a pen or piece of paper in sight!! Or anything on desk for that matter

Mick Witenski

Not unusual for top officials to NOT engage in table negotiations. Ask Richard Trumka how many times he has sat at the table as President of the AFL-CIO?

— Responses to “Out of character, Trump keeps distance as shutdown ends”