Quotables: Vetting the Sloan campus project
Updated 11 hours ago
The Sloan campus project, Franklin Regional School District's plan to consolidate elementary students in two buildings —the renovated Sloan Elementary and a new building along Crowfoot and Sardis roads — ran into a storm front of public concerns and criticism at a recent meeting. Among district residents' issues are costs and the location of this new elementary campus. And while plan proponents might have been pushed back on their heels in defending these plans, such discussions are important before contracts are signed and deals are done. The public “process” is rarely neat and tidy. And these are, after all, public schools, right?
“This is not common sense. To put all of our children out on a windy country road just makes no common sense.”
Valerie Mittereder
Murrysville resident
“We did not lose anyone in that incident (The 2014 Franklin Regional High School stabbing rampage). Part of the reason is that several other agencies had easy access to the (high school) campus. We don't have that way out at Crowfoot and Sardis roads.”
Rick O'Mahony
Founding member of the municipal emergency management council and a Murrysville Medic One board member
“All of these things prey on the minds of people who are facing a 9.5-mill tax hike over the next few years.”
Joan Kearns
Former Murrysville council president