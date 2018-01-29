Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Eric Elia Bononi: Restore student-loan borrowers' defense

Eric Elia Bononi | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

On Dec. 8, Patrick J. Howard, assistant inspector general for audit for the U.S. Department of Education, issued a management information report to A. Wayne Johnson, chief operating officer of the department's Office of Federal Student Aid, requiring that a corrective action plan be implemented within 90 days.

This plan was a result of the review of Federal Student Aid's borrower defense. This is a relatively new program that was helping defrauded students move on with their lives. Instead, now many remain in limbo.

The borrower defense was approved by the Department of Education in 2016, after the shutdown of the for-profit Corinthian College schools, which a federal investigation determined had misled students about job-placement rates and engaged in false advertising. More than 65,000 claims were filed in anticipation of the rule going into effect in July 2017.

Less than a month before the rule went into effect, newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos postponed the rule and convened a committee of higher-education officials, financial-industry representatives, consumer-student advocates and other stakeholders to reconsider it. The abrupt halt of the borrower defense rule has left many defrauded students stranded with debt for these programs.

Borrowers with legitimate claims need sensible rules going forward to ensure better oversight of federal financial aid dollars. I would suggest that people interested in this issue contact their legislators to urge the Department of Education to develop a final corrective plan for Federal Student Aid's borrower defense.

Eric Elia Bononi, a member of the Westmoreland Tribune-Review Editorial Board, is an attorney and certified public accountant with Bononi & Co. P.C. of Greensburg (www.bononilaw.com).

