Quotables: Pulling back the covers on Pittsburgh's Amazon bid

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks during a press conference following Pittsburgh's application to Amazon as a destination for their HQ2, at the City County Building.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The team behind Pittsburgh's bid for Amazon's second headquarters plans to appeal a ruling by Pennsylvania's Office of Open Records to release details of that offer. Open records appeals officer Kyle Applegate refuted city officials' contention that the proposal be publicly shielded because it contained proprietary information. The question that looms large is just how much Pittsburgh's bid for the retail giant is going to cost taxpayers, especially now that the city is among the top-20 applicants vying to land Amazon's HQ2. The public has a right to know the city's financial commitment before the deal is done — not as an afterthought.

“Although the city and Allegheny County maintain that the proposal has economic value, and disclosure of the proposal would allow other jurisdictions to appropriate that economic value, the proposal is not covered by the trade secrets exemption.”

Kyle Applegate

Office of Open Records appeals officer

“A huge amount of money is being put on the table out of public sight. The decisions being made here ... will affect everyone in your region for many, many years.”

Greg LeRoy

Executive director of Good Jobs First, a Washington-based group that tracks public subsidies to corporations

“When next steps have been determined, we will announce that. Until that time, we will not have any further public statement on this matter.”

A statement from the PGHQ2 team that's working on the Amazon bid

