Quotables: The right fit for Westmoreland Cleanways?
Updated 23 hours ago
Westmoreland Cleanways' search for a new home after a potential site in Yukon fell through last year isn't getting any easier. A proposed site for its recycling-collection center at a former machine shop along Phillips Road in Unity ran into neighbors' opposition at a hearing of the township's zoning board, which has 45 days to decide the matter. And given residents' concerns over illegal dumping at this site and truck traffic, approval of the agency's application more than likely will include a list of conditions. The question is, will Westmoreland Cleanways be able to operate as it plans to at the 21-acre Phillips Road property under conditions that are subsequently imposed?
“We outgrew the space (at its recycling center at Innovation Park); the demand for our services was so great.”
Ellen Keefe
Westmoreland Cleanways executive director
“It's a narrow road, and the road is not in the best quality.” When it was part of a detour route for a closed bridge, “the edges of the road kept breaking off.”
Jodi Busko
A neighbor of the planned site.
“If we approve it, it must have conditions.”
Jackie Nindel
Unity zoning board chairperson