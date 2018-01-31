Quotables: Answers to Fayette County's nightmarish shootings
A rural Fayette County community seeks illusive answers to the early morning shooting deaths of four people at a car wash last Sunday. But even after warrants are obtained and cellphone records are checked, it may never be completely clear why Timothy O. Smith, 28, of Stahlstown reportedly shot the victims before presumably turning the gun on himself in a horrific rampage that made national headlines. By some accounts, Mr. Smith was unhappy about an apparently failed relationship with one of the victims. Yet acquaintances say the shooting was out of character for Smith — and complete out of the ordinary for the small mountain community along Indian Creek in Saltlick Township.
“That's what's stumping everybody, why they were (at the car wash).We'll have a good idea about the ‘why' when they get the phone records. We know what everyone's saying. Until we find the concrete evidence that says that, we can't confirm that.”
Robert Broadwater
Pennsylvania State Police trooper
“The entire mountain is sad. The mountain's our home, and it doesn't happen here. It was senseless; there was no reason for it.”
Lainie Fullem
Friend of one of the victims
“Such a tragedy can cause us to isolate ourselves from the community. But such a tragedy can also bring us together. We will not let this tragedy overcome us.”
The Rev. Doug Nolt
Pastor of Indian Head Church of God, Fayette County