Featured Commentary

Paul Valasek: Alle-Kiski Valley needs more 'servant leaders'

Paul Valasek | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 5:30 p.m.
Kelsey Stankivic, 15, of Apollo, spreads mulch at the Allegheny Valley Salvation Army garden in Brackenridge on April 18, 2015. Recruited by Carol Chifolini, her boyfriend's grandmother, Kelsey was one of the volunteers assisting in the Brackenridge Improvement Group's cleanup project inspired by Earth Day.
Jason Bridge | Trib Total Media
Editorial board member Paul Valasek

Psychologists tell us that people usually fall into one of three categories: 87 percent are chronic complainers/fault-finders,10 percent are problem-identifiers and 3 percent are problem-solvers. From what I've observed, I run into or am exposed to a ton of complainers who find fault with just about everything and are also quick to assign blame.

I would like to think that I've worked extremely hard to pull myself out of the first category and put my energy into identifying and solving problems.

Even though there are many good things happening in our Alle-Kiski communities, I think it is safe to say that our neighborhoods have problems that need to be addressed: poverty, blight, drug abuse, violence and apathy, to name a few issues.

Many of our communities have started various revitalization programs and/or small nonprofits, which have made great strides in improving their communities. The people behind them should be commended for that.

A common thread shared among these groups seems not to be the lack of a strong, vibrant volunteer base; it's finding those volunteers to occasionally tackle bigger projects.

Sometimes, the volunteer base gets burned out or frustrated because of little or no fresh blood joining to sustain these groups. I guess it's easier to complain on social media or at community meetings and do nothing or very little to make things better.

A personal mantra of mine when starting the Brackenridge Improvement Group (BIG) was, “Let's take off our boxing gloves and put on our work gloves.” All of our local improvement groups could use more people who are willing to put away their boxing gloves and show up with their work gloves ready to help where needed.

It's no secret that our government doesn't have all the answers.

Some of us probably believe that our government causes more problems than it provides solid solutions. My recommendation and hope is that our local-improvement groups and small nonprofits pool their resources, talents and energies and take steps to form a solid, team-oriented local consortium.

This group could model team-building using “servant leadership” philosophies — something our government sorely needs.

These “servant leaders” are good listeners and good stewards; they're good at building a sense of community, rather than division, and they have insights into problem-solving.

Servant leadership does not allow a modern version of the caste system to continue suppressing personal growth and fostering exploitation. Servant leaders have wisdom to do what is right, first and foremost, instead of putting their party politics and their own agendas first.

Martin Luther King Jr., Mother Teresa, Gandhi and Jesus come to mind when I think of some excellent examples of servant leaders.

There is a saying: “All of us need all of us.”As in most situations, there are shared responsibilities, and in a perfect world, all of us would do our share.

Starting at the local level with a unified front would go a long way toward building a positive path that would lead to identifying and addressing our local concerns and implementing viable solutions.

As the acronym for “team” says — “Together Everyone Accomplishes More!”

Paul Valasek, a member of The Valley News Dispatch Editorial Board, is founder of the 501(c)(3) community nonprofit BIG (Brackenridge Improvement Group) and a member of the Highlands Community Action Partnership.

