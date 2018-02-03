Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Keystone viewpoint: Dealing in death

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

As the opioid-overdose death toll continues its remorseless climb, a new statistic is rising up to answer it — the growing number of those arrested on charges of doling out the drugs that caused the deaths.

North East District Judge Scott Hammer arraigned Janell N. Terry, 40, on charges that she delivered drugs that caused the suspected overdose death of a 38-year-old woman. Terry is now the sixth person in the region since August to be charged with delivering drugs that resulted in an overdose.

Records show police are using cellphone and social media exchanges, along with witnesses, to tie dealers to lethal doses. These cases represent an aggressive new approach to the criminal justice piece of the opioid epidemic. Family members of overdose victims have long pressed for more arrests of drug dealers who, in their eyes, killed their loved ones.

Given the scale of this problem, fatal overdoses should not be treated as simply medical emergencies.

No single strategy will stop the opioid crisis. It is fueled both by addiction and crime, and must be battled as such.

— Erie Times-News

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me