Quotables: 'Got milk' in Pennsylvania?
Updated 11 hours ago
The noble tradition of dairy farming in Pennsylvania has fallen on tough times as farmers in Lancaster County, regarded as the state's dairy capital, are selling off cows rather than milking them. This, after a downward spiral in milk prices and a gloomy 2018 projection that might portend the worst year yet. Part of the problem is a milk glut — the demand for whole milk is down while production continues to run high. But adding to that problem were ham-handed federal rules in 2012 that eliminated low-fat flavored milk from school menus and a-la-carte programs. Although the feds have begun allowing 1-percent flavored milk in school meals, and pending legislation seeks to expand milk consumption and choice in schools, these changes may be too little, too late for ol' Bessie.
“I'd rather keep on going, but I don't see any milk futures as being profitable, so there's no sense in keeping cows. It's not profitable. ... It does make me sad. I got into the dairy business with my dad and have been doing it all my life.”
Elmer K. King
Ronks-area milk farmer
“In Lancaster County you won't get dairy cattle back into those farms. The farmland will be cash-cropped or used for produce farming, maybe tobacco. We could lose a whole generation of young farmers.”
David H. Zimmerman
State representative from East Earl
“A lot of consumers are being misled by soy and almond milk. It's really a juice, and it doesn't have the nutrient value of milk.”
Dave Smith
Executive director of the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association